K Kavitha urges Telangana govt to postpone Miss World pageant

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has urged the Congress government in Telangana to postpone the Miss World pageant in Hyderabad citing the escalation of tension between Pakistan and India.

However, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala slammed Kavitha alleging that she was trying to take political mileage at this critical juncture.

Incidentally, the VHP has also opposed the decision to hold the pageant for altogether a different raised. It opposed organizing the pageant in Telangana with representatives from Pakistan, Turkey, Bangladesh and Canada which VHP considers as enemy states. The inaugural ceremony of Miss World pageant was held today at Gachibowli stadium.

Citing the suspension of IPL by BCCI the BRS has been making noise about the Miss World pageant which is being held in Hyderabad.

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said, “I sincerely urge the Telangana government to consider postponing the 72nd Miss World event in light of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. At this time, our focus must remain on national unity, peace, and security.”

Slamming Kavitha for politizing every issue Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar stated that the Telangana government was facilitator of the event and not the organizers. He said, “Kavitha garu, politicizing every issue shows a lack of genuine concern for Telangana’s development

The Miss World organizers chose our state for its safety and investment appeal. The decision to postpone the event lies with them, not the government.”

Meanwhile, Hyderabad comissioner of police, CV Anand has prohibited bursting of firecrackers around military cantoment since the sudden loud noise can be misunderstood as explosion. “

Bursting of fire crackers or fireworks is strictly prohibited in interest of public safety especially in and around military cantonment areas”, read the order which was issued to prevent any kind of panic among public.

