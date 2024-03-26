K Kavitha remanded to 14-day custody in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended BRS MLC and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha’s judicial custody in the excise policy case for 14 more days.

Kavitha was produced in the court at the end of her Enforcement Directorate custody.

The court also fixed April 1 for hearing on the interim bail plea moved by the BRS leader.

“She has been remanded to judicial custory for 14 days. The bail application is coming up on April 1. There are many grounds to be pressed…,” lawyer Nitesh Rana informed.

Earlier, while being produced in the court, Kavitha said she will come out clean as the case against her was “political laundering” and not money laundering.

“This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case. It is a fabricated and false case. We will come out clean,” she told reporters in the court. The BRS leader was arrested by the ED on March 15, and is with the probe agency for custodial interrogation. Her arrest was made after a search operation by the probe agency officials at her residence in Hyderabad, and she was later brought to Delhi.

The ED has claimed that Kavitha had allegedly conspired with top AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, for getting favors in the Delhi excise policy’s formulation and implementation.

It was also alleged that she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders in exchange for the favours.