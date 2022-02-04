Jyotiraditya to take up Bagdogra Airport modernization with West Bengal govt

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia on Thursday assured the Lok Sabha that his ministry would take up the matter related to the modernization of Bagdogra airport in North Bengal, a part of Darjeeling in West Bengal.

The issue of modernization of Bagdogra airport came up during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha. The BJP Member from Darjeeling Raju Bista sought to draw the Aviation Minister’s attention to the tardy pace of work of modernization of the Bagdogra airport.

The BJP member from Darjeeling urged the Union Minister to intervene in the matter to ensure that work on the modernization of Bagdogra airport is expedited at the earliest.

Jyotiraditya Scindia assured Raju Bista that he would take up the matter with the West Bengal government soon. He said he would talk to the state government so that the work of modernization of the Bagdogra airport could be started expeditiously.