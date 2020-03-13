Rebel Congress leader who defected to BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, filed his nomination for the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections on Friday.

Scindia reached the state Assembly secretariat from Madhya Pradesh BJP office in the afternoon at 2 pm. In secretariat, he submitted papers to the returning officer, Vidhan Sabha principal secretary AP Singh.

At the time of filing papers, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma, outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Prabhat Jha and other BJP leaders were also present.

Last night, Scindia had also attended a dinner hosted by Chouhan at his place.

The four-time MP and former minister had joined BJP in the afternoon of March 11, detaching the 18-year-old relationship with Congress. His induction in BJP was much anticipated after the political furore in the state in the last few months.

The ceremony took place in presence of BJP chief JP Nadda at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Scindia took it to Twitter and posted a video showing him at the state Assembly secretariat with other BJP leaders to file the nomination.

As per the reports, Scindia also called on his parental aunt and BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia in the morning before leaving to file the nomination papers.

In a separate development, the Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) decided to verify facts afresh in a complaint against former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family, in which they are accused of falsifying a property document while selling land.

There are three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh which will fall vacant next month out of which one is held by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, and other two by BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya.