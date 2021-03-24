The name of Justice NV Ramana has been recommended to the Centre by Chief Justice SA Bobde to appoint as the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Present Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, born on 24 April 1956, served as the 47th Chief Justice of India since 2019.

SA Bobde will retire on April 23.

Justice NV Ramana was appointed to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014. Justice Ramana will take over as the Chief Justice on April 24.

Chief Justice Bobde sent a letter to the Centre confirming Justice Ramana as the next Chief Justice, according to a source familiar with the development.

Justice Ramana will have a tenure of over 16 months as the Chief Justice. He is due to retire on 26 August 2022.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had sent a letter to Justice Bobde seeking his recommendation. The government had asked the incumbent Chief Justice to recommend his successor.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure governing the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, “appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office”.

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, born 27 August 1957, has served as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and the acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

He will be the 48th Chief Justice of India.

(With IANS inputs)