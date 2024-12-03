Justice Manmohan appointed as Supreme Court judge

The Central government on Tuesday notified the elevation of the former Delhi High Court’s Chief Justice Manmohan as a judge of the Supreme Court.

In a post, Minister of State for Law and Justice (independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal on X wrote, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India.” Once he takes oath as judge of the top court, the working strength of the top court will rise to 33, one short of the sanctioned strength of 34, which includes the chief justice of India.

On November 28, the Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, had recommended the elevation of Justice Manmohan as Supreme Court judge. The five-member collegium, also comprising Justice B.R. Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice Abhay S Oka, while recommending the elevation of Justice Manmohan had noted that he stands at number 2 (two) in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges, and the fact that, at present Delhi High Court is represented by only one Judge in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Justice Vibhu Bakhru has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, after Justice Manmohan has been elevated to the Supreme Court.