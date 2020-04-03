Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to “light lamps to dispel the darkness of Coronavirus” has attracted criticism from the opposition, who accused him of “curating just a feel good moment” and “empty symbolism” in the time of a crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the citizens of the nation to switch off lights in their houses and light candles or diyas on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

In his 11-minute message to the people, the PM termed it as an attempt to show coronavirus, the strength of Indian unity and ‘light’.

Reacting to PM’s call, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in a series of tweets said the people of the nation are “disappointed”.

He said symbolism is important, but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally necessary.

In another tweet, the former finance minister said every person, from businessmen to daily wagers, had expected the Prime Minister to announce steps to arrest the economic slide and boost growth.

The people are disappointed on both counts. Symbolism is important, but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important.@PMOIndia @nsitharamanoffc — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 3, 2020

“Dear @narendramodi, We will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists,” Chidambaram tweeted.

In a strongly-worded tweet, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hit out at PM Modi saying his address had “no vision of the future” and that it was “just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister”.

Listened to the Pradhan Showman. Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op PrimeMinister! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 3, 2020

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra asked PM Modi to “get real” and give India a fiscal package to protect poor workers. She further asked the Prime Minister to stop “gagging real press in the name of curbing fake news”.

Turn out lights & come on balconies? GET REAL MR. MODI! Give India fiscal pkg worth 8-10pc of GDP Ensure immediate wages to construction & other labour during lockdown- laws exist permitting this Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 3, 2020

PM Modi’s address comes as cases of Coronavirus crossed the 2000 mark in India, including 56 deaths.

This is the third time the PM has addressed the nation since the Coronavirus pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India.

In his first address on March 19, PM Modi announced ‘Janata Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a first step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

Then, in his second address on March evening, the Prime Minister announced the unprecedented 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.