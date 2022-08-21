Slamming the Rajasthan government in view of atrocities against women, national General Secretary of BJP and Rajya Sabha MP and in-charge for the state Arun Singh on Sunday alleged that there was ‘Jungle Raj’ in the state and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is busy trying to ‘save his chair’ only.

“The Gehlot government is following the appeasement policy to keep a particular community and religion happy. Law and order situation has deteriorated like anything, resulting in the Jungle Raj” in the state, said Singh in his keynote address on the first day of 3-day training camp of Mahila Morcha and Working Committee in Udaipur’s Hotel Singh.

Quoting crime statistics of Rajasthan, Singh said: “Altogether 397000 cases have been registered in three years of Gehlot rule, and the atrocities are being committed against women. People belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes have been accused of crimes against women.”

“There is a 20 per cent increase in rape incidents. 15 to 18 rape incidents are happening every day. Gang rapes are increasing in the state. More than 26000 cases of atrocities have been registered against people belonging to Scheduled Castes. Illegal mining is going on openly in Bharatpur even today because of the complicity of the government,” he said.

“In Rajasthan, the BJP is protesting against all these failures of the state government, but as a matter of fact, people, especially women are locked in their homes. When they step out of their homes, they are afraid whether they will reach back home safely or not,” Singh said, as quoted in a statement issued by the BJP.