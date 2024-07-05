Judicial Commission to visit Hathras today to probe stampede incident

A three-member Judicial Commission, headed by Allahabad High Court Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, will arrive here on Saturday to launch a probe into the stampede incident.

Altogether, 121 people, mostly women, were killed in the stampede that occurred during the religious congregation of Bhole Baba or Sarkar Hari on Tuesday.

The UP government constituted a Judicial Inquiry Commission on Wednesday to ascertain the reasons that led to the stampede after the Satsang in Hathras.

Sources said on Friday that the three-member Judicial Commission, headed by Allahabad High Court Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, will visit Hathras on July 6. The commission includes former IAS officer Hemant Rao and former IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar Singh as its other two members.

The Judicial Inquiry Commission team will arrive in Hathras at 11 am. The team members will hold discussions with the DM, SP, and other officials from 11 am to 12 noon, after which they will proceed to the incident site at Phulrai Mughalgarhi at 1 pm.

They will inspect the incident site from 2 pm to 4 pm. Between 6 pm and 8 pm, they will meet with the Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), Divisional Commissioner of Aligarh, Inspector General of Police (Aligarh), and other officers to review and inspect records.

The team members will also meet the general public on July 7 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, reports say that the prime accused in the incident, Devprakash Madhukar, on whom the UP Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh, is still on run.

However, lawyer A P Singh, appointed by Sarkar Hari, told a media agency that the main accused, Devprakash Madhukar, is ill and receiving treatment in a hospital.

He said that Madhukar is a heart patient and his condition deteriorated after a member of his family also died in the stampede incident.

The lawyer said, “As soon as his condition improves, we will present him before the police and SIT.” He assured that Madhukar will cooperate with the police investigation, adding that Madhukar has no criminal record.

Police have so far arrested 6 people, all Sevadars, who were held responsible for the stampede.