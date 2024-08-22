JPC holds first meeting on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 held its first meeting on Thursday, during which officials from the Ministries of Law and Justice and Minority Affairs briefed committee members on the amendments to the law.

The 31-member committee, headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, includes 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 members from the Rajya Sabha.

The committee has been tasked by the Lok Sabha to scrutinise the Bill. Speaking to the media ahead of the meeting, Mr Pal said they will give maximum opportunities to the maximum number of people from minority organisations while discussing the provisions of the Bill.

Advertisement

He said the government aims to ensure that the Waqf properties benefit backward Muslims and women. Mr Pal added that the committee will discuss all 44 amendments and bring a good and comprehensive legislation by the next session of Parliament.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee has been asked to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the next session of Parliament. The committee will need to reconcile government and opposition views on the Bill while considering suggestions from stakeholders.

The Joint Committee was constituted as the Opposition maintained that the Bill violated the constitutional provisions on fundamental rights and would not withstand judicial scrutiny.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is intended to overcome the shortcomings and enhance the efficiency of the administration and management of the Waqf properties. The Bill has provisions for renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, 1995.

It also provides the functions of the Survey Commissioner to the Collector or any other officer not below the rank of Deputy Collector duly nominated by the Collector for the survey of waqf properties. It also has provisions for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims.

It also provides for the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for Bohras and Agakhanis and representation of Shia, Sunni, Bohra, Agakhani, and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

The Bill also has provisions for reforming the Tribunal structure with two members and providing for appeals against the orders of the Tribunal to the High Court within a specified period of ninety days.