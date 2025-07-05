JP Nadda to inaugurate 6 BJP district offices in Delhi and Haryana

Delhi BJP treasurer Satish Garg announced on Saturday that as part of the party’s ongoing office expansion programme, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will inaugurate three new district offices in the national capital on Sunday.

Additionally, he will virtually inaugurate three more offices in neighbouring Haryana. The new district offices in Delhi are located in Outer Delhi, Najafgarh, and Mehrauli. The inauguration events will be attended by local MPs, ministers, and senior party leaders.

The Delhi event will be presided over by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. Key leaders expected to be present include Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with other senior party officials.

The BJP currently governs Delhi and holds a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Haryana is also ruled by a BJP-led government.

The party, which holds the highest number of seats in both Parliament and state assemblies, has recently begun its internal organizational elections, starting with the appointment of new state unit presidents across India.