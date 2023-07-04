Joshimath victims hold day-long dharna, Dhami hold talks with PM Modi on relief, rehabilitation package

The Joshimath land subsidence issue which was on the back burner following the start of the annual “Char Dham” pilgrimage in Garhwal Himalayas was again come to the fore by the affected people of the town who resorted to a day long dharna at the local tehsil complex in support of their demands on Monday. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh who met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi has reportedly said that the Prime Minister has assured to help the victims of Joshimath.

The affected people of Joshimath mostly women who under the banner of Joshimath Bachao Sanghrash Samiti led the agitation against their plight again sat on a dharna to demand fulfilment of their demands.

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharash Samiti had submitted a eleven point memorandum to the Chief Minister in April, 2023 before suspension of their agitation which included declaration of entire Joshimath as disaster affected, adequate compensation to each affected, opening of relief and rehabilitation office at joshimath, simplification of the procedure to get compensation of the damaged buildings, compensation to those who gave their land to army, publication of the report of scientific institutions, formation of a committee having local members from Joshimath Bachao Sangharash Samiti also for stabilisation works, arrangements for stay of affected people till they get permanent settlement, stoppage of work on Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project and Helang Marwari byepass and implementation of the agreement between National Thermal Power Corporation(NTPC) building Tapovan Vishnugad project.

The Samiti had suspended their agitation on the assurance of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 20, 2023 but felt betrayed and restarted their stir with a “Mashaal Jaloos” (torch light procession n) on May 11, 2023 at Joshimath. Atul Sati, convenor of the Joshimath Bachao Sangharash Samiti again submitted a memorandum of the demands to the district administration on Monday.

Rajindra Bhandari, Congress legislator from badrinath, assembly segment has also written a letter to Prime Minister seeking stoppage of work on the Helang-Marwari bypass. He argued that bypass,13 km before Joshimath town would cut off the town from the main pilgrimage route affecting the economic well being of its residents who are already suffering due to land subsidence.

The Joshimath land subsidence had affected more than 800 families rendering them homeless in January 2023. The relief and rehabilitation of the Joshimath victims in the past six months had been tedious and painful.

Photo caption: women victims of Joshimath land subsidence holding adharna in support of their demands at tehsil complex Joshimath on July 3, 2023.