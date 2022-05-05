Jodhpur violence: 211 arrested so far

As many as 211 persons have been arrested with regards to the Jodhpur communal violence that broke out on May 3, Director General of Police M.L. Lather said here on Thursday.

According to him, the situation is under control, and the police are taking all necessary steps to ensure peace and order in the city. Peace committee meetings are also being held to foster goodwill among the people.

So far, 191 people have been detained under Section 151, while 20 have been arrested under other provisions.

In addition, 19 FIRs have been filed, four by the police and fifteen by the general public.

According to the DGP, the general population has been urged to keep the peace, not to trust rumours, and to quickly report rumours to local police officers.

Meanwhile, the state administration has extended the curfew in eleven police stations throughout the city until midnight on May 6th.

Internet services will also be suspended until additional directives are issued, according to officials.

The curfew has been extended as a precaution, according to the DGP, who also stated that students who need to take exams are permitted to do so.

The Commissionerate Court stayed open till midnight on Wednesday, granting bail to 60 persons.

A meeting between two communities was convened, and both communities decided to keep the peace.

Suryakanta Vyas, a BJP MLA, urged the release of innocent persons and the arrest of the offenders during the meeting. She walked out of the gathering and threatened ‘dharnas’ and fasting.

The BJP, however, has called off the ‘dharna’ and fasting movement that was scheduled to begin on Thursday after the administration promised to release innocent individuals.

(with inputs from IANS)