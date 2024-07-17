‘Jo aaya hai, use ek din jana hi hai…: Narayan Sakar Hari’s shocking remarks on Hathras tragedy

Days after 121 people died during a stampede at a religious event organized by self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the ‘Bhole Baba’ on Wednesday made remarks that have been widely criticized as insensitive.

Speaking to IANS, he commented, “Honi ko kaun taal sakta hai… Jo aaya hai, use ek din jana hi hai (The fate is inevitable…those who have come into existence will eventually die one day).”

According to eyewitnesses, the stampede took place as the attendees were leaving the ‘satsang’. At least 121 people, mostly women, were crushed in the chaos.

Reports also suggested that the devotees rushed towards Bhole Baba’s convoy, prompting his security guards to push them back, which led to the tragic outcome.

Narayan Sakar Hari also expressed gratitude towards the committee members of his trust, stating that he has urged them to support the victims. He further informed that he is currently staying at his native place on medical advice.

“Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested all committee members to stand with the victims, and everyone has followed that. I thank them all…,” he added.

Earlier, the godman had expressed deep sorrow over the incident and appealed for faith in the government and administration.

His lawyer assured that Hari and his trust will cooperate fully with the investigation and support the families of the deceased and cover the expenses of their family members’ education, health, and weddings.

| “It is true that there is some conspiracy…” said #NarayanSakarHari, also known as Bhole Baba, speaking on the #Hathras stampede incident that took place on July 2, in which 121 devotees died.#BholeBaba #hathrascase #HathrasStampede #UttarPradesh #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/IItwSqGnTf — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) July 17, 2024