JMM’s expansion drive puts Jharkhand Cong on edge

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) organisational expansion strategy has unsettled the Congress leadership in the state. JMM’s ongoing membership drive, which is enrolling leaders and workers from allied parties, particularly Congress, has become a major concern. The ruling JMM aims to add 50 lakh new members. In a recent event in Seraikela, several Congress workers joined JMM, triggering turmoil within the party ranks.

JMM’s central spokesperson, Manoj Pandey, stated that if leaders and workers from other parties are inspired by its ideology and leadership, there is no reason to stop them from joining it. Meanwhile, JMM’s general secretary, Supriyo Bhattacharya, openly declared that the party is preparing to form the government independently in 2029, further fueling speculation about its political ambitions.

Advertisement

Congress leaders in Jharkhand fear that JMM’s approach could weaken their organisational strength. Its spokesperson Jagdish Sahu strongly opposed the move, arguing that while JMM has the right to strengthen its organisation, absorbing workers from allied parties is ethically wrong. He suggested that JMM should rather focus on drawing members from opposition parties like the BJP and AJSU instead of destabilising the alliance.

Advertisement

In a recent organisational reshuffle, Congress appointed K. Raju as the AICC in-charge of Jharkhand, replacing Ghulam Ahmad Mir. The Congress leadership hopes that under the new in-charge, the party will be able to counter JMM’s growing influence and reclaim its strength in the state.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh has downplayed concerns, stating that no major Congress leaders, MLAs, or MPs have switched to JMM. He asserted that Congress is focused on strengthening its organisational base and is prepared to tackle the challenges posed by JMM’s expansion strategy.

Currently, JMM is the largest party in Jharkhand with 34 MLAs but remains seven seats short of an absolute majority. Chief Minister Hemant Soren is determined to secure a full majority in the next elections, which could have significant implications for Congress, RJD, and Left parties in the state. JMM has already gained a stronghold in several traditional Congress strongholds.

JMM’s expansion strategy raises questions about the stability of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand. While JMM is focused on its long-term electoral goals, Congress faces the challenge of maintaining its relevance within the coalition. It remains to be seen how this growing friction will impact the future of the alliance and the state’s political landscape.