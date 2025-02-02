JLF 2025: Shashi Tharoor bats for individual’s freedom for religion and faith

Religious faith and visits to shrines are solely a matter of one’s personal choice and prerogative and no political party can interfere in such issues, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said here on Sunday.

Talking to media persons at the Jaipur Literature Festival here Sunday, the former Union minister said, “I shall go to the Ram Mandir (Ayodhya), however, as per my wish and conveyance, I only shall decide on how and when, nobody or party can dictate the terms.

My practice and participation in religious programmes and events are based only on my faith and I don’t practice religion and spiritual activities for political benefit and mileage.

He expressed concern over the tendency of drawing political mileage in holding mega religious events like Mahakumbh.

On a question about differences amongst the estranged INDIA bloc allies, Tharoor said nothing is unusual in the Opposition conglomerate. It was pre-decided at the time of formation of the INDIA bloc that the front was not for states; it would act united at the national level only. The regional parties would contest the polls in states on their own as per political character and regional equations.

Accordingly, now they are contesting the elections in states on their own. Hence, neither there is a need to read the obituary nor celebrate their separation, Tharoor said.