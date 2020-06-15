JKBOSE result 2020: Candidates don’t need to wait anymore for JKBOSE class 10 results 2020. As per the latest update, the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10th (Jammu division) board results on the official website jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates willing to check their JKBOSE results 2020 have to visit the official website jkbose.ac.in and follow the instructions to check the results online. Candidates are advice to keep the important information including roll number, registration number and other documents along with them.

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education declare the exam result for Jammu, Kashmir and Leh divisions separately. JKBOSE declared the Leh division results 2020 on Feb 7 and Kashmir division result has not yet been announced.

How to check JKBOSE Class 10 results (Jammu Division)

– Log on to the official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in

– Fill the blank space with the roll number

– Submit the details online

– JKBOSE result will be available on the screen

Candidates should save a soft copy of the result for record.

JKBOSE has recorded 70 percent overall passing percentages in 2020.

Direct link to check JKBOSE Class 10 results 2020: http://54.226.66.115/Results/31/ANNUALREGULAR2020CLASS10THSUMMERZONEJAMMUDIVISION/E31_Result.aspx