JKART case: NIA court sentences 4 Hizbul operatives

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu and Kashmir has handed down sentences to four Hizbul Mujahideen operatives convicted in the Jammu Kashmir Affecters Relief Trust (JKART), an NGO and frontal organisation of the HM.

The court announced a sentence against the four accused persons convicted on September 27 this year in connection with the case. The convicted accused Mohammad Shafi Shah has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) of 12 years and a fine of Rs 15,000; Talib Lali alias Waseem alias Abu Umer sentenced to RI of 10 years and fine Rs 10,000; Muzaffar Ahmad Dar sentenced to RI of 12 years and fine Rs 15,000 and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone sentenced to RI of 10 years and fine Rs 10,000.

On October 25, 2011, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi filed a case against Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin and others, who were members of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and were carrying out terrorist activities in India and receiving funds from neighbouring jurisdictions, according to the NIA.

The NIA stated, “The cash received by HM through Jammu Kashmir Affecters Relief Trust (JKART), an NGO and frontal organisation of HM, were handed to active terrorists and families of HM slain terrorists in J&K.”

According to the NIA, 12 people have been charged in this matter after an investigation.

Further, the NIA said, “Four have been convicted and sentenced and the remaining eight accused are active cadres of HM including Syed Salauddin; who are absconding and currently based in Pakistan.”

