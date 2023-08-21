J&K: Two Pakistani terrorists killed

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed and arms and ammunition were recovered as the Indian Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid in Balakote sector of the Poonch district.

A defence spokesman said that intelligence Inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and J&K Police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting to cross the LoC from across Balakote Sector.

Based on these inputs, the surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were placed at suitable locations.

In the morning of 21 August, two terrorists were detected by alert troops to be making attempts to cross the LoC making use of inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating ground in Hamirpur area of Balakote Sector.

As the terrorists approached the ambush sites, they were challenged and then engaged with effective fire. This forced the terrorists to flee from the ambush site by making use of weather and ground conditions.

However effective fire resulted in one terrorist falling down on the ground near the LoC. Additional troops were then moved into the area and search operations commenced in the afternoon after improvement of weather conditions and visibility.

The search of the area led to the recovery of an AK 47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, two grenades and Pakistan origin medicines.

During the search blood trails leading towards LoC were also detected. As per intelligence Inputs the two terrorists who attempted to infiltrate were injured due to fire from troops, but still managed to return across the LoC and later they succumbed to their injuries.