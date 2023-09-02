J&K to become a terror-free region: DGP Dilbag Singh

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Saturday said the Union Territory is moving towards becoming a “terror free region” and the police will now take on drug challenges.

Reviewing the security scenario in North Kashmir’s Sopore, the DGP said that terrorism is at an all time low and the number of terrorists is very less. “We are working to eradicate remnants of terrorism,” the DGP told reporters.

He said that police will now take on the challenge of drug menace and will ensure to eradicate drug abuse and narco-smuggling from J&K.

“Sopore was once known as a hotbed of terrorism and now business is flourishing here. Peace prevails on roads and there is a smile on the faces of people,” the DGP said. He was accompanied by DIG north Kashmir range, Vivek Gupta.

He said that after terrorism, the next challenge is drug smuggling. “We are committed to make J&K a drug free place,” he said.

Earlier, the joint security review meeting was attended by DIG NKR Vivek Gupta, Brigadier 7 Sector Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Deepak Mohan, SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab, CO (22 RR) Sunil Yadav, CO 179 CRPF Santosh Kumar, CO 92 RR Rakesh Chander and other jurisdictional officers.

The DGP appreciated the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces in combating terrorism and providing a better security environment to the people of J&K.

He directed the officers to strengthen the security grid and plug the gaps with strict security measures to track down the remaining terrorists.

He said that terrorists and their masters are frustrated by witnessing the peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir and are attempting to create disturbance and added that forces have to be extra alert to foil their evil designs.

