J&K: Three dead, two injured in Ramban’s fire incident

Three people lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries after temporary huts in the HamerGali Panchayat Bingara area of Ramban district caught fire, said an official.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Zia, the injured victims were rushed to the Primary Health Center (PHC) in Ukheral for immediate medical attention after the fire on late Wednesday night.

“HamerGali Fire incident updates, 3 confirmed deaths and 2 injured currently receiving treatment at District Hospital Ramban.” informed the DCP on ‘X’.

Earlier, the DCP said on ‘X’ that the district administration was taking action on the fire incident and offering support via the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Red Cross Fund.

Reacting to the fire incident, the Office of Lieutenant Governor Jammu Kashmir expressed grief and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in a tragic fire incident in Bingara Village, Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. Directed district administration to provide all possible assistance,” said the Office of LG JK on ‘X’.

Further details into the matter are awaited.