J&K: Strategy discussed to eliminate ex-soldiers of Pakistan operating with terrorists

Security forces have launched a massive search operation in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu, following the detection of retired soldiers of Pakistan Army involved in terrorist activities in these areas.

The Northern Army Commander had confirmed the presence of Pakistan Army’s retired soldiers in the two districts where the previous encounters between the Indian Army and terrorists stretched for a long period.

The Core Group of security forces met at the headquarters of the 16 Corps of the Army on Saturday to discuss the strategy to neutralise the Pakistani terrorists who have infiltrated to revive terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch where peace was prevailing for the past two decades.

Top brass of the Army, J&K Police, intelligence agencies and para-military forces deliberated upon the prevailing situation across the Jammu region. The meeting was co-chaired by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain and Director General of J&K Police RR Swain.

The meeting was held hours after the major encounter in the border district of Rajouri that left five Army Bravehearts and two terrorists dead. One of the killed most wanted terrorist, Quari, is believed to be an ex-serviceman of Pakistan Army.

After discussing the security challenges, they are learnt to have finalized the counter strategy against terrorists that includes maintaining the highest level of synergy among all security agencies and building more human and technical intelligence to eliminate the remaining terrorists in Poonch-Rajouri range.

Northern Command chief Lt General Upendra Dwivedi had said that 20 to 25 Pakistani terrorists are still operating in Rajouri-Poonch.

The rugged terrain and natural caves in the twin districts were providing ample of shelter to terrorists who seem to be well trained in jungle warfare. Terrorists take advantage of the thick undergrowth, large boulders and inhospitable terrain, an Army officer said.

Quari, who was a top LeT commander, was active in Rajouri-Poonch for past about one year and is believed behind also behind the targeted killing of seven persons in the Dangri village of Rajouri and the terror attack at an Army convoy in the Kandi area of Poonch where five soldiers were killed.

Earlier in August, a retired havildar of Pakistan Army was killed on the Indian side. He was operating with a group of heavily armed terrorists.

A group of 7 terrorists, in April, fired armor-piercing bullets and tossed grenades that killed 5 Indian soldiers in the Bhatta-Durian area in the BG Sector of Poonch.

Bhatta-Durian that is along the LOC had in October 2021 witnessed the death of 9 soldiers of the Indian Army in a counter-terrorist operation that stretched to more than 25 days but the terrorists managed to escape. Five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed on 11 October 2021 and four more in the gun battle with terrorists.

The two districts were peaceful for the past 20 years following Operation Sarp Vinash in 2003 by the Army at the Hill-Kaka near Darhal in Poonch where Pakistani terrorists had built concrete bunkers that were also used as transit camps for infiltrating terrorists.

Meanwhile, DGP RR Swain said: “We should not be overly alarmed but the people should remain alert because the intent of the adversary across the border continues to be inimical.”

He said that it is a long porous border and whole system across the border is convoluted thus posing a challenge but Indian state and its government has the wherewithal, the will, the resoluteness to defeat it and not allow it to become a cause of concern where normal life, business activities and peace and security would be derailed. Individual incidents happen but this does not mean they are in a position to run over the place or majorly change the security scenario.