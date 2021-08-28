J&K to reopen colleges, universities after 100% vaccination of students and staff

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered authorities to organize special camps to vaccinate all college and university students and staff after which gradual reopening of higher education institutions in Jammu and Kashmir can be planned.

To review the pandemic situation in the union territory, Sinha was chairing the weekly meeting with the Covid task force in Srinagar.

The Lt Governor passed specific directions for holding special camps to vaccinate college and university students as with 100% vaccination of students and teachers, we can plan gradual reopening of higher education institutions.

He asked the officials for dedicated focus on 100% first inoculation of the 18-44 age group, besides timely 2nd dose of the targeted population.

“Covid-19 threat is not over yet. We need strong cooperation from society to prevent the threat of a third wave. This is the top priority of the government”, observed Sinha.

During the meeting with the DCs and SPs, the Lt Governor directed the officials to take strict action against violators of Covid-19 protocol violators as per provisions of Disaster Management Act.

The best line of defence against the pandemic is Covid Appropriate Behaviour, intense surveillance and vaccination. Strict monitoring of the spread and keeping track of all variants is crucial at this stage, observed the Lt Governor.

He stressed that targeted testing must be increased in the areas where infection is on the rise. The cases are preventable if people adhere to Covid protocol.

The Lt Governor directed the DCs, SPs to ensure that restrictions on public gatherings continue, besides taking strict measures to avoid crowding at public places.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to take note of observations made by the National Institute for Disaster Management report and prepare to augment clinical management and pediatric facilities in all hospitals.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, gave a detailed district-wise analysis of Covid-19 pandemic including the status of vaccine availability and coverage; daily trend of COVID 19 cases; trend of daily testing done and daily positivity rate etc.