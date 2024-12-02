J&K police crackdown to eliminate terror support network

In a bid to eliminate the terror support network, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday launched a massive crackdown on over-ground-workers (OGWs) who are instrumental in providing shelter and target guidance to Pakistani terrorists.

Several OGWs have been detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) particularly in the Jammu region where terror activities were hyped in the recent months.

On the basis of intelligence inputs, 21 raids were conducted in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, 25 in Udhampur and 10 in Reasi where terror incidents happened recently.

Police conducted extensive raids across multiple districts, targeting OGWs and terror suspects linked to proscribed outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Property of several terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) has been confiscated as efforts are being made to dismantle the support base, structure, and ecosystem of terrorism, said the Additional DGP (Jammu) Anand Jain.

These searches were conducted at multiple locations, including residential houses and hideouts, based on specific intelligence inputs.

In Rajouri, searches were conducted in 9 locations; Thanamandi, Darhal, Kalakote, Manjakote, and Dharamsal areas. 12 similar search raids were conducted in different locations of district Poonch—Surankote, Mandi, Poonch, Mendhar, and Gursai. These are part of investigations into two separate cases pertaining to a terrorist network active in the border district linked to proscribed terrorist organizations like JeM and LeT trying to activate OGWs to initiate, organize, and execute terror-related activities.

In district Udhampur, police conducted extensive searches at 25 locations in the Basantgarh area, including Rai Chak, Chaka, Kadwah, Morha, Kund, Khaned, Ponara, Loudhra, and Sang. 10 similar search raids were conducted in different locations of district Reasi-Pouni, Gulabgarh, Arnas, Panassa, and Mahore-Chasana. said Jain.

The raids resulted in the arrest of several OGWs and terror suspects. Incriminating materials, including electronic devices, documents, unaccounted cash, weapons, and ammunition, were also recovered during the searches. The searches were carried out meticulously, with due care taken to avoid any collateral damage or inconvenience to innocent civilians.

“Investigations will continue based on the material and information gathered during the raids. Further operations are planned to target any remaining elements attempting to disrupt peace in the region,” said the ADGP.