J&K Police conducts searches of houses of Pakistan-based terrorists

Special investigation units (SIUs) of the J&K Police in the Ramban and Kishtwar districts of Jammu on Wednesday raided houses of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Cracking down on the terrorists settled in POK and their sympathisers, the SIUs of Ramban Police carried out raids at multiple locations in the district Ramban in the houses of terrorists and their relatives, who are operating from Pakistan occupied kashmir.

While divulging details of the operation, SP Ramban Ms Mohita Sharma said that the houses of the terrorists and their sympathisers who are settled in POK and Pakistan and are continuously trying to revive the militancy in the Chenab Valley were raided.

During the course of searches, a lot of incriminating digital and non digital evidence was collected which shall be analysed so as to subject these sympathisers of terrorists to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism.

SP Ramban further disclosed that all those supporters and associates of terrorists whose involvement surfaces during investigations shall also be prosecuted.

The SIU of Kishtwar also conducted similar raids in the district.

SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said the raids were conducted in houses of four terrorists.

The evidence collected shall be investigated so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism.