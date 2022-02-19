J&K MPs should resign to protest against draft report of Delimitation Commission: Bukhari

Calling the Delimitation Commission’s draft report as an imitation of the Dixon Plan aimed to divide people into communal lines, President, J&K Apni Party, Mohammed Altaf Bukhari, on Saturday rejected the report as it has “deeply disappointed all sections of society in both the regions of J&K”.

Altaf Bukhari also questioned five MPs of J&K in the Parliament for their “silence” which shows that they have failed to represent the sentiments and aspirants of the people.

“These MPs should resign from the Parliament for their inability to represent the people of J&K. It shows that they represented their political parties but not the people,” he alleged. Bukhari was addressing media persons in Jammu.

Bukhari alleged that the Delimitation Commission did no ground exercise and implemented the plan without consulting the people and their representatives in different constituencies “with a motive to divide people on communal lines but people have not fallen prey to their plan”.

“Merging of Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu is an example of gross injustice with the people,” he said.

Referring to the “illogical” delimitation of the Karnah Assembly segment, he said “whether the voters will use flying taxis to cast their votes in constituencies which were created ignoring geographical difficulties and long distances? These areas often remain cut off for six winter months”.

Condemning the merging of the border constituency Suchetgarh with RS Pura, he said that national security was compromised and the political ambition of a political party was preferred which is a cause of serious concern.

He condemned the draft report of the Delimitation Commission calling it injustice with the vast majority in J&K.

Referring to other problems faced by people, Bukhari said local officials in the government are “sidelined”. This has increased the feeling of alienation among the people.