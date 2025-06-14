J&K: Lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik withdraws support from Omar Abdullah-led NC Government

In a sudden move, the lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly, Mehraj Malik, on Saturday evening withdrew his support to the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) government.

Announcing his decision, Malik posted on X: “I, Mehraj Malik, MLA from Doda, hereby withdraw my support to NC in the government coalition. This decision has been taken in the best interest of my people of Jammu and Kashmir, whose trust and welfare will always be my top priority.”

Malik had hinted at this move on Friday when he wrote on X: “It’s enough now, 9 months of Govt. Will be taking a big decision in upcoming days. Time to be accountable. Time to act.”

He had tagged both AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and NC leader Omar Abdullah in the post.

Malik’s withdrawal of support is not expected to affect the stability of the NC-led government. In the 95-member Assembly, the NC, with the backing of Congress and Independent MLAs, commands a majority with 50 members.