J&K LG reviews construction of Amarnath Yatra infrastructure in Srinagar

Ahead of the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Monday, conducted an on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction works of the office and Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board at Pantha Chowk at Srinagar.

The lieutenant governor ascertained the progress of the work emphasising timely completion of the project. He was informed that the construction work of four floors is completed while the rest of the two floors are expected to be completed by the end of June.

Interacting with officials, he directed them to accelerate the progress of identified works for the convenience of pilgrims.

The lieutenant governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary and CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and other senior officials.