J&K LG meets with relatives of Rahul Bhat, assures action

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha in a tweet on Friday informed that he has met with the relatives of Rahul Bhat, the Kashmiri Pandit who killed by terrorists.

Bhat (35), a clerk in the revenue department, was shot dead by two terrorists in his office on Thursday.

The LG has assured justice to the family and said that the terrorists and their supporters will pay a price for the heinous act.

“Met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul’s family. Terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act,” office of LG Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

The members of the Pandit community protested against the killing at Sheikhpora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The community demanded that the LG meet them and listen to their concerns.