J&K L-G warns Pakistan: “Nothing is beyond the reach of Indian armed forces”

In a strong warning to Pakistan over its support for terrorist groups targeting India, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday asserted that there is nothing in the neighbouring country that is beyond the reach of the Indian Armed Forces.

“The whole world has witnessed the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, and eventually the enemy began pleading across the globe for a ceasefire. There is nothing in Pakistan that is beyond the reach of the Indian Army,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Addressing Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar Sector, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized India’s growing global stature. He also remarked that the enemy was attempting to destroy humanity with borrowed resources.

“Our neighbour is bent on destroying humanity on the strength of debt. I believe they must have learned a lesson from the fitting response given by our brave soldiers. I salute your valour, bravery, and devotion to Maa Bharti, and I pray to God that whenever such a crisis arises, the people of this country will know they are in safe hands—those of heroes like you,” he said.

He also reviewed the security situation on the ground with Army and police officials. He stated that the nation is grateful to its Armed Forces for protecting lives and upholding the sanctity of the borders with vigilance, dedication, bravery, and supreme sacrifice.

“I am confident that our jawans will firmly confront any misadventure by the enemy,” the Lieutenant Governor added.