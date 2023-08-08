J&K: L-G reviews preparedness for Independence Day celebrations

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed the officers for tricolor illumination of prominent buildings, tourist spots and border villages across Jammu and Kashmir on the Independence Day. He also asked for organizing activities in the honour of prominent personalities who contributed in nation building.

In a meeting with senior administrative and police officers, the LG reviewed the preparedness for Independence Day celebration across Jammu Kashmir UT.

The meeting was attended by Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; administrative secretaries; ADGPs; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and senior officers, in person and through video conferencing.

The Lt Governor took appraisal of the campaigns and events planned by the district administrations and Government departments in the run-up to the celebration on Independence Day.

We all must work together as a single unit for the successful conduct of ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ across the UT and ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Jammu and Srinagar, the Lt Governor said.

“I am confident that this year too people in huge numbers will participate in Independence Day events”, he said.

He further directed the District Administration and departments to organise activities under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’.

The Lt Governor also asked for active involvement of common citizens, public representatives, youth clubs, civil society, self help groups, NCC, scouts and guides, Army veterans, ex-servicemen, prominent citizens and educational institutions in the celebration of Independence Day.

He emphasised that the Independence Day celebration is not a government function but the country’s most sacred festival which is observed by the entire society with the spirit of oneness, one emotion.The Lt Governor suggested the Culture Department to come up with the monographs on martyrs.