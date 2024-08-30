J&K has transformed after abrogation of Article 370: Reddy

Union Minister for Coal and Mines and BJP In-Charge of J&K Assembly elections, G Kishan Reddy on Friday highlighted the transformation in Jammu & Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

He stated that prior to this historic move, the region was plagued by lack of basic infrastructure, including electricity, roads, water connections, and housing for the poor.

Flanked by BJP spokespersons Shazia Ilmi and SRP Singh, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh and J&K BJP media secretary Dr Pardeep Mahotra, Reddy while addressing a press conference at the Media Centre in Jammu, emphasized that the region is finally free from the scourge of stone pelting, which once involved children being coerced into violence against security forces.

Advertisement

He also declared that Pakistan-sponsored protests and strikes have come to an end, and Kashmiri Pandits are being restored to their rightful place with dignity and security.

“These assembly elections in J&K are not just to vote for BJP but are a movement against terrorism and for the restoration of rights to the people of J&K,” Reddy said.

He criticized the Congress-NC alliance, alleging that their manifesto is against peace and development and aligns more closely with Pakistan’s interests than those of the people of India.

He cited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s efforts to foster peaceful relations with Pakistan, which were rebuffed by Islamabad’s malicious intentions. According to Reddy, these hostile policies are the root of the proxy war against India.

The Union Minister further stressed the critical choice that lies before the people of Jammu & Kashmir; between violence and separatism or peace and development.

He urged the electorate to recognize the history of “betrayal” by parties like the PDP, NC and Congress, and to vote for the BJP, which is the only party committed to the welfare of the people especially when it comes restoring the dignity of marginalized sections of society including women, SCs, STs, Gorkhas, Valmikis and West Pakistani Refugees.

Targeting PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Reddy accused her of conspiring with Congress and the NC to destabilize the region and return it to an era of violence and separatism.

He questioned why a beautiful state like J&K should be made the epicenter of unrest when people are yearning for development, employment, and the full implementation of Dr. BR Ambedkar’s Constitution.

He pledged that the BJP government at the Centre would continue to work sincerely towards developing J&K on par with other states.

Reddy also took a strong stance against the Congress-NC’s alleged plans to release militants and reopen cross-LoC trade with Pakistan, arguing that these actions would invite separatism and terrorism back into the region.

He described Article 370 as a black law that was against the rights of the poor, women, and SC/ST communities. In contrast, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in abrogating the law and restoring equal rights to all people in J&K.