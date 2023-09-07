J&K DGP stresses joint area domination to track terrorists

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday rewarded the security personnel who eliminated a heavily-armed Pakistani terrorist in the Reasi district and stressed joint area domination with involvement of Village Defence Groups (VDGs) for monitoring and generation of human intelligence.

Dilbag Singh, who along with ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh visited Reasi said the J&K Police, along with other security forces are fully alert and working in tandem to put an end to terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir.

The DGP interacted with police personnel who were part of Tuesday’s encounter in which a Pakistani terrorist was eliminated at Chasana in the Reasi District of Jammu Zone.

He appreciated the swift move and alertness by the SHO Chasana and Police Post, Tuli, and their teams to track down the terrorist in the area.

He said that J&K police is working day in and day out in providing peaceful environment to the people and added that by and large peace is flourishing in all parts of J&K. “We have to continue our efforts in a mission mode to realise the terror free Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP said that Reasi district is a sensitive place as it is connected with the border district of Rajouri as well as to the valley and added that there may be attempts of cross over from one district to another and as such all the forces should continue to work together to foil such attempts.

The DGP directed for taking stringent actions against the people found involved in providing any kind of support to terrorists. He directed all officers to monitor activities of all suspects besides the elements attempting to revive the terror structure from across the border.

He said that with the support of local people security forces foiled several infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch-Rajouri belt of Pir Panchal in the Jammu region, besides seizing huge consignments of arms, explosives and narcotics.

The DGP also interacted with officers and Jawans of 33 RR based at Chasana and also took briefings on operational aspects in the area.