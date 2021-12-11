J&K DGP stresses for cooperation of people along LOC to curb narco-terrorism

Director-General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh has asked police personnel in villages along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts to seek people’s cooperation in the fight against narco-terrorism and infiltration of terrorists.

Dilbag visited the Poonch district where he reviewed internal and border security arrangements in joint officers’ meetings.

Accompanied by ADGP, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, the DGP visited the 6th Sector Brigade headquarters Potha, Surankot, and 120 Infantry Brigade, Bimber Gali (BG).

The meeting at headquarter Bimber Gali among others was attended by Brigadier VK Slathia and SSP Poonch. At 6 Sector the meeting was attended by Brigadier Mandeep Singh, DIG Rajouri- Poonch range Vivek Gupta, SSP Poonch Vinod Kumar, CO 16 RR Ashutosh, CO 39 RR Ashok Kumar, CO 37 RR Amrit, SSP Rajouri Sheema Qasba, and other senior Army, CAPF and Police officers.

During the visit, the DGP was given a detailed presentation by senior officers on the security measures put in place along the LOC against attempts of the Pakistan agencies to push in terrorists and narcotics.

The discussion was held on the recent bids foiled by the border security grid and terrorists and their guides eliminated in the recent operations.

It was pointed out that Pakistan agencies are indulging in narcotics and weapon smuggling and transportation of cash across the LoC for funding terrorist activities. Many of such consignments have been interrupted by the police and security forces deployed in the area.

The DGP observed that Pakistan is attempting to involve our youth in the drug menace, as they did in Punjab after their other nefarious designs failed. He said that twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu have been witnessing terrorist infiltration bids sponsored by the Pakistani authorities and added that due to synergy and close liaison between the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and other security forces many of such acts were thwarted on the border and in the hinterland successfully.

He emphasised the strengthening of checkpoints on Mughal road as also on the national highway to keep a tab on transportation of drugs, weapons, and other criminal activities.

The DGP J&K directed the officers to maintain synergy for well-coordinated efforts to uproot terrorism, terrorist networks, and narco-terrorism in the Range.

He emphasized upon the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for rapid action by the forces. He emphasized regular interactions and briefing of the subordinates at different levels.

He stressed stepping up operations to “check the movement of criminals and terrorists and other suspicious elements.

Stressing for counter strategies and preventive measures, he emphasised on the officers to remain alert and take appropriate countermeasures to prevent evil attempts of terrorists and their masters from across the border.

The DGP said that police-public meetings especially in the border villages should be conducted on regular basis. He said that people’s cooperation in the fight against narco-terrorism and other crimes is a must.

He directed jurisdictional officers to seek people’s cooperation in the fight against drug abuse and other social crimes.