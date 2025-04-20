J&K DGP reviews preparedness of security forces in South Kashmir

J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat on Sunday reviewed the operational preparedness of security forces in the South Kashmir Range.

During the two days comprehensive visit, the DGP undertook individual operational review of Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Awantipora districts.

During the tour, the DGP also visited forward operational bases at Aripal and the Special Operations Group (SOG) camp at Tral. The visit provided an opportunity to assess the on-ground security preparedness.

Advertisement

The DGP’s focus remained on strengthening the existing security grid, ensuring seamless coordination between different security agencies, and bolstering the counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

Advertisement

He emphasized the importance of proactive measures and public friendly policing in maintaining peace and order, a police spokesman said.