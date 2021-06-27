Amidst heightened attempts of Pakistani agencies to push drugs into India through the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), the J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Saturday ordered the police to intensify the war against drugs and its peddlers.

Reviewing the crime and security scenario in the Jammu division, the DGPdirected the officers that those involved in drug trafficking should be dealt with stern action and book the criminals under relevant provisions of law. He stressed upon the officers to ensure the disposal of all pending narcotic cases and directed that quality of investigation and disposal of these cases needs improvement.

He said that the Gazetted officers must ensure that all technical norms of NDPS cases are complied with.

Stressing for the adoption of the latest techniques and standard practices to expedite the investigation of criminal cases, Dilbag Singh said that professional policing under the direct supervision of senior jurisdictional officers would enhance the ability of cops in crime investigation. The methods adopted should be revisited for productive and speedy completions of investigations, he added.

During the meeting progress of various heinous crime cases came under discussion. The DGP directed the officers to conduct investigations efficiently so that culprits do not go scot-free due to faulty investigation. The DGP stressed adopting the latest technology and standard practices to expedite the investigation of cases on merits for judicial determination. He said that to improve the conviction rate and disposal of sensational crime cases range DIsG along with district SSP should supervise the investigations. He directed the jurisdictional officers to hold regular review meetings to ensure better public deliverance and rule of law.

ADGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh briefed the DGP about the crime scene in the Jammu division. District Superintendents of Police of the Zone through their PowerPoint presentations gave detailed resumes of the crime scene in their respective jurisdictions. They apprised about the achievements and action taken in different crime cases.