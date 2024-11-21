J&K: Crime Branch files charge-sheet against 13 officers in Rs 19 cr food scam

The Crime Branch of J&K Police on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against 13 officers in the Rs.19.20 crore food scam wherein rations weighing 4,39,503 quintals meant for BPL and AAY families was allegedly misappropriated.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (Crime Branch), Benam Tosh, among those listed in the charge-sheet are 9 assistant directors, 2 chief accounts officers and 2 Tehsil supply officers of the Jammu (Rural) wing of the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department (CA&PD).

Of the 13 accused , seven have passed away, one bailed out, one surrendered before the court, whereas the rest four were arrested and produced before the court of law at the time of submission of the charge-sheet.

The FIR was lodged with the Crime Branch by the department of CA&PD in pursuance of CAG report in which audit para was raised and after conducting departmental reconciliation. The scam pertains to 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2006.

Four senior investigating officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police conducted an in-depth investigation in this case of ration scam, offences have been proved against the accused and hence final report filed in the court, said the SSP Crime Branch.

The modus-operandi of the accused had been that BPL and AAY food grains, much in excess of the authorized quantity of ration for these categories, were shown issued without any justification and money so obtained by means of misappropriation of ration was swindled.

Pertinently, similar ration misappropriation was also committed during the year 2004 , which was investigated and challaned by the anti corruption bureau.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) confirmed the investigation of case FIR No.21/2009 ,U/S 409, 420 120-B RPC ,R/W 5(2) PC. Act, P/S Crime Branch Jammu has been completed and chargesheet against thirteen ( 13 ) former officers of CA&PD Department and Accounts Department, has been filed in the court of Special Judge Anti Corruption Jammu for judicial determination.