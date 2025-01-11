J&K CM reviews arrangements for inauguration of strategic Z-Morh tunnel by PM

Ahead of the formal inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel near Sonamarg by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday conducted an extensive review of arrangements at the project site in the Ganderbal district.

Accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali, the Chief Minister was briefed by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on the comprehensive preparations for the inauguration of the strategic 6.4 km tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh Highway.

The Chief Minister inspected the tunnel tubes and interacted with the engineers and workers involved in the construction of the project, expressing his appreciation for their efforts in completing this vital infrastructure.

He also visited the venue where Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering and formally dedicate the project to the nation. Reflecting on the region’s tourism potential, CM Abdullah reiterated his vision of positioning Ganderbal as a premier winter sports destination.

He emphasized that the Sonamarg Tunnel would not only ensure all-weather connectivity to Sonamarg but also supplement Gulmarg as another skiing and winter sports destination, unlocking new avenues for tourism and economic growth.

The Sonamarg Tunnel is a significant milestone in improving connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, ensuring all-weather access to Sonamarg and enhancing the region’s economic and tourism prospects.