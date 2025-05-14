J&K CM assures all help to rebuild houses in Uri damaged during Pak shelling

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday assured every possible help to rebuild homes of the people damaged by Pakistani shelling near the Line of Control (LoC) and said “the pain of my people is deeply personal”.

Omar, who visited the shelling-affected areas of Uri, Salamabad, Lagama, Bandi, Razarwani, and Gingal in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, said he would take up the demand for building individual bunkers in these areas with the Centre.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to ensuring welfare and well-being of residents living along the LoC, the chief minister at Salamabad met the affected families and assured them of sustained relief and long-term rehabilitation measures. “It is the responsibility of my government to ensure you receive the necessary support to rebuild your lives with dignity,” he said during an interaction with residents.

At Razarwani Uri, the chief minister offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Nargis Begum, who tragically lost her life when a shell struck their vehicle as they attempted to flee the area. “No words can truly capture the depth of your grief or the magnitude of this tragedy. I pray you find the strength to endure this irreparable loss. We stand with you in this hour of sorrow,” he said.

Commending the unwavering spirit of the people of Uri, Omar said, “This land has borne tremendous hardship — from the devastating 2005 earthquake to recurrent cross-border shelling. Yet, its people have consistently demonstrated courage and resilience.”

Expressing solidarity with the affected families, the chief minister remarked, “Over the past few days, I have witnessed immense suffering and loss, but also unparalleled courage. These visits should have been about progress and development — not grief. The pain of my people is deeply personal to me.”

The chief minister also visited the Lagama market, where several homes and commercial establishments suffered damage. After assessing the situation on ground, he assured affected individuals of prompt relief.

In Gingal village, Omar inspected the NHPC’s Uri-I Hydro Electric Project, which was also targeted in the recent shelling. He interacted with NHPC officials and assessed the damage caused to the infrastructure, including residential quarters.

Speaking to the media, Abdullah noted that the situation in Uri mirrors that of Tangdhar, Rajouri, and Poonch. “It appears that civilian areas were deliberately targeted in this instance, endangering more lives,” he said. “Thankfully, the ceasefire is currently holding, and we are working diligently to assess damages and extend help wherever needed.”

He also emphasized the need for individual bunkers in vulnerable areas. “With support from the Union Government, we will work for construction of individual bunkers in all shelling-affected regions,” he said.