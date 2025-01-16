J&K Chief Secretary stresses tough action against online scammers

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday stressed tough action against those indulging in fraudulent digital arrests and online scammers to safeguard the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary took notice of the instances of defraud committed against the people of the UT. He stressed on taking strict action against these online scammers under the relevant provisions of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act.

Dulloo also underscored the need for taking strong action against fraudulent apps, websites, activities of Nidhi and other unregistered and unaddressed entities duping the people of J&K.

The Chief Secretary today chaired the 35th Union Territory Level Coordination Committee (UTLCC) meeting convened by the Reserve Bank of India, Jammu branch, here.

The meeting was aimed to discuss issues related to unauthorised deposits, fraudulent activities of unregulated entities and sharing of market intelligence among the stakeholders.

Regional Director, RBI, Jammu; Principal Secretary, Home Department; Principal Secretary, Finance; ADGP(CID); Secretary, Revenue; Secretary, Law; Director Industries and Commerce were present in the meeting. Besides, top officials of regulatory bodies in J&K including GM, RBI, Registrar Cooperatives, Market Intelligence Unit, RBI and representatives from SEBI and ICAI also attended the meeting.

Dulloo reiterated that the commission of crime in itself is cognizable offence so the law enforcement agencies have primary responsibility to take impromptu action against such entities to safeguard people from falling prey to their traps.

He enjoined upon the regulatory bodies to notify the rules so as to facilitate the law enforcement agencies in taking action. He also advised them including the RBI, SEBI and others to generate awareness among the people and circulate this knowledge through social media, WhatsApp and bulk messaging to people through banks operating in J&K.

The Chief Secretary enjoined the RBI authorities to empower the police officers in carrying out effective investigations in the cases of digital arrest or online scams.

He maintained that this is the area of concern as the digital marketing and online transactions are becoming popular by each day making people vulnerable to defrauding in the hands of these criminals.

He also reviewed the progress achieved in disposal of pending fraud cases and called for concrete preventive action that would act as a deterrent for others. He called upon the concerned to ensure effective implementation of BUDS Act and the relevant sections of newly adopted criminal laws to eradicate this menace from J&K.

Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Chandra shekhar Azad, discussed various steps that can be taken to tackle the rise of such fraudulent activities in cyber space and called for collaborative approach among all stakeholders.