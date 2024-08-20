J&K Chief Secretary reviews security cover for candidates ahead of Assembly elections

Reviewing the security arrangements for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo directed the administration on Tuesday to ensure adequate security cover for campaigning and electioneering by the contesting candidates.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with top civil administration and Police department officials in Srinagar to review the security arrangements made for the smooth conduct of Assembly elections in the UT.

Besides the DG Police and Principal Secretary, Home, the meeting was attended by Special DGP, Special DG Crime, ADGPs, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Jammu, Secretary, Transport, IGP Jammu and Kashmir, Transport Commissioner, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and other concerned officers. Outstation officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Chief Secretary utilised the occasion to impress upon the officials concerned to make robust arrangements for additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) required in each district.

He asked the officials to identify feasible locations equipped with basic amenities like water, power, toilets, and others for deploying these security forces.

Dulloo also sensitised the administration to address the security and accommodation requirements of contesting candidates. He advised making adequate arrangements for these protected individuals, including all necessary provisions for their campaigning and electioneering.

He asked the transport department to make a prior roadmap in collaboration with the respective districts for making available the requisite number of buses, LMVs, and HMVs for ferrying polling staff, security forces, and other poll materials.

He enjoined the respective Divisional Commissioners to personally monitor these activities, specifying locations and carrying out necessary repairs before the actual polling dates. He also directed that reports on the progress made be submitted daily.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary reviewed the preparedness and plans of the concerned Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Transport department to meet the requirements. He asked them to ensure utmost coordination among each other to facilitate a smooth democratic process with high public participation.