Ravinder Raina, BJP President of J&K, on Saturday ruled out restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and said these provisions had flared up Pakistani agenda.

Raina reacted to the joint statement of Kashmir opposition parties while addressing a BJP activists’ meeting at Kalakote near the line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

“Restoration of Articles 370 & 35(a) is next to impossible”, said Raina.

He stressed that the controversial Articles 370 & 35(a) were like a “Wall of Hatred” that has done nothing except digging an ocean of misunderstandings and retarding the growth and development of J&K. He said that due to these Articles, J&K has suffered for decades together and gave rise to terrorism, separatism and flared up Pakistani agenda in the state and as such they won’t be restored at any cost.

Raina said that the Kashmir based leaders are doing nothing except day dreaming as they are feeling restless to return to power to enjoy all luxuries for themselves and their near and dear ones.

He said that due to the pre-370 arrangements more than 1 lakh people of have lost their precious lives in the state of J&K because these “pseudo-leaders” were carrying on their duties with the “hidden agenda of Pakistan”.

Raina stressed that after the abrogation of these Articles, the communities like West Pakistan refugees, gorkhas, Valmikis, daughters of the soil, Gujjar-Bakkarwals and many other communities enjoyed the air of freedom as they were earlier being discriminated on every issue.

Raina said that the people have faith on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government and the BJP leadership. He emphasized that masses have rejected the dirty politics of parties like NC, Congress, PDP, PC etc. and J&K is now witnessing unprecedented development.