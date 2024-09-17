J&K all set for first phase of assembly polls on Wednesday

After a wait of ten years, the stage is set for holding on Wednesday the first phase of polling for 24 assembly seats in seven districts of south Kashmir and Pir-Panjal mountain range and the Chenab Valley of the Jammu region that have witnessed Pakistan sponsored terrorism.

These districts are Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam in the Kashmir Division; Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar in the Jammu Division.

More than 23.27 lakh voters are registered to decide the fate of 219 candidates in the first phase. Interestingly, there is a high number of 91 (41.55%) independents some of whom have the potential to play spoilsport for candidates of the mainstream political parties.

It is after about 37 years that the banned Jamaat-e-Islami is contesting the election by fielding its candidates as independents.

In view of the recent terrorist attacks, multi-tier security arrangements have been made by deploying central para-military forces, J&K Armed Police, J&K Police and intelligence agency personnel.

Men of BSF, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, CRPF, etc. have been deployed in strength for the conduct of free and fair elections. The Army was keeping vigil along the Line of Control (LOC) and high reaches.

Being the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Election Commission (EC) reports that 23,27,580 electors are registered to cast their votes in phase 1, including 11,76,462 males, 11,51,058 females, and 60 third-gender individuals.

Constituencies going to polls on Wednesday are Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal.

All eyes are on the Bijbehara constituency where PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija is locked in a triangular contest with Bashir Ahmad Veeri of National Conference and Sofi Mohammad Yousuf of BJP.

The 5-times MLA, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami of CPI(M) is this time facing a tough contest on south Kashmir’s Kulgam seat where he is being challenged by a Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Sayar Ahmad Reshi.

PDP’s youth leader, Waheed Parra, an accuses in a terror case, is also facing a tough challenge in Pulwama from a Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Talat Majid Alie and NC’s Mohammad Khalil Bandh.

BJP’s first timer in the Kishtwar constituency, Shagun Parihar, whose father Ajit Parihar and uncle Anil Parihar, were killed by terrorists in November 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah specially campaigned for her alongwith other candidates of the area.

Another woman, NC’s Pooja Thakur, a sitting chairperson of the Kishtwar district development council, is challenging a former minister and BJP candidate Sunil Sharma in the Padder segment where the Modi government recently granted scheduled tribe (ST) status to residents of the area.

Among the other prominent candidates are Congress leaders GA Mir, Peerzada Sayeed and Vikar Rasool Wani. DPAP leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad has also fielded his candidates.

As many as 5.66 lakh youths are eligible to vote in phase-1, this phase will also see participation from 28,309 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 15,774 voters above the age of 85, says official data.

To facilitate the voters for smooth and hassle free electoral participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 3276 polling stations with 100% webcasting across 24 Assembly Constituencies.

These include 302 Urban Polling Stations and 2974 Rural Polling Stations.