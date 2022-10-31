J&K administration promoting golf among school students

In a bid to promote golf among the young ones, the Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC) organized a Junior Golf Cup, 2022, at the Golf Course here.

Principal Secretary, Information and Higher Education, Rohit Kansal, teed off the first ball of the event along with Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Manav Gupta.

Master Atharv Rishi was adjudged as the overall winner of tournament while Master Arinn Gupta was declared as runner. Besides, Master Hasham Baba bagged the award for straight drive (15 feet), longest drive award went to Shambhavi Gupta (250 meter) while nearest to the pin at hole number 2 position was clinched by Master Adhyan Gujjral.

Master Arinn Gupta, Master Arman Kansal, Master Rayan Gupta, Master Atharv Rishi and Shreedha Gupta were chosen as best in Four Balls among their groups.

Congratulating the winners, Principal Secretary stressed upon the need for inculcating golfing culture among the younger generation.

He appreciated Secretary JTGC and the management for successfully conducting the event saying that such tournaments should be organized on regular basis.

Principal Secretary and Secretary JTGC presented trophies and mementoes to the winners, runner ups and other players who were adjudged best in different categories.

Meanwhile, the second Junior Golf training camp, organized by Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC) in collaboration with Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, conducted here today.

The camp was conducted for the students from various government girls schools in which 20 female students from across Jammu participated.

Pertinently, the first ever Golf Academy in Jammu was inaugurated earlier this year by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, at JTGC Sidhra with a vision to promote the game of Golf making it more accessible for the UT youth.

The Golf Academy organised 20 days specialized training program for students aged between 8 years to 18 years with focus on learning of basic skills to play golf with understanding of the rules and format of the game.

The training was imparted by NGAI certified coach, Rohit Gupta.

Principal Secretary, Information and Higher Education, Rohit Kansal, was the chief guest on the valedictory ceremony.

Rohit Kansal along with Secretary JTGC, Manav Gupta, distributed certificates among the student trainees.

Principal Secretary, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized the importance of such events to take the potential game of Golf to every desirous youth of Jammu & Kashmir.

He appreciated the JTGC for holding such skill development training programmes which will go a long way in promoting and propagating this famous game to a great extent.

He also interacted with the trained youth and lauded their enthusiasm and devotion towards adopting and learning this game.

Manav Gupta said that “More such training camps for the natural talent from the UT would be organized in a more serious and professional manner. Jammu Tawi Golf Course is willing and happy to lend all possible help to budding golfers of J&K enabling them occupy a special place in the world of golf sports.”