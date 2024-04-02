J&K administration gears up for upcoming Amarnath yatra

In view of the upcoming annual Amarnath pilgrimage, preparations have started by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday reviewed preparations being made by the administration for smooth conduct of the yatra.

Senior functionaries of civil and police administration attended the meeting along with DGP, administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners concerned and representatives from Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board (SASB), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), IMD, telecom service providers and Disaster Management agencies.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took stock of measures taken so far, by BRO regarding maintenance of tracks on both the Pahalgam and Baltal axis in the light of the Supreme Court directions.

He assessed the status of works like widening of walking track, passages and installation of railing and retaining walls as per the directions of the Supreme Court. He enquired from the DCs concerned about the disaster mitigation measures like on ground demarcation of flood prone and vulnerable zones and other disaster preparedness on part of the divisional administrations, as was done during 2023.

He called for demarcation of safe zones for holding of langars and tents for the pilgrims.

Dulloo also assessed the works to be done by the Rural Development Department (RDD) along with Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) to ensure adequate arrangements for sanitation during Yatra 2024. These included installation of requisite number of toilets and baths with provision of sufficient water supply, deploying sufficient number of sanitation workers and supervisors, carrying out scientific disposal of waste.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the measures to be taken by health, Jal Shakti, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer (FCS&CA), husbandry, Power Development Department (PDD), India Meteorological Department (IMD), Information departments in providing hassle-free services to the pilgrims.

He enquired from telecom service providers and Disaster Management agencies about their preparedness to make this year’s yatra successful.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, who is also CEO of the Shrine Board, threw light on different aspects and facilities being extended by the administration to the pilgrims during the yatra.

He apprised the meeting of the best practices to be emulated this year from Yatra 2023. He also informed about the new measures to be taken on part of the administration for making this annual pilgrimage smooth and successful.