Stone-pelters, anti-national elements not to get Govt job and passport in J&K

Within days of terminating two sons of Pakistan based terrorist Salahuddin from government service, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday cracked down on anti-national elements and stone-pelters by prohibiting their clearance for passport and government jobs.

A circular issued by Kashmir’s Special Branch of CID directed its officers not to issue security clearance to anyone involved in stone pelting and anti-national activities.

The circular ordered “all field units of CID-SB (Kashmir) to ensure that during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government services, schemes, involvement of such elements in law and order, stone pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into and same must be corroborated from local police station records. Also, digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, video and audio clips, Quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces and security agencies be also referred”.

The government has already amended the rules that make it mandatory for the candidate to obtain a satisfactory CID report for getting a job. Under the new rules, the candidate has to declare whether his any relative is involved in political activities or has links with any foreign mission or banned organisation.

Those already in government service are also supposed to get re-verification from CID. It is mandatory to give job details of their spouse, children, parents, parents-in-law and also sister-in-law.

It is worth mentioning that the government had recently terminated from service some teachers who were allegedly involved in anti-national activities or radicalising students.

Security forces had some time ago reportedly detected some youth from Kashmir carrying valid travel documents proceeding to Pakistan for terror training.