Jitendra Singh opens Science Centre in Dholpur to bridge gap between science and society

Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the BRIC-NII District Science Centre in Dholpur, established under the PM Vigyan Setu initiative.

Rajasthan Minister of State for Home (MoS) Jawahar Singh Bedham and dignitaries from education, health and district administration were present.

The Centre has been established under the aegis of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) through its unit, the National Institute of Immunology (NII). It is supported by the Department of Biotechnology and aims to prepare children for science-based future challenges and raise public awareness on science-related aspects of daily life.

Addressing the audience, Union Minister Singh said, “This centre aims to bridge the gap between science and society in an aspirational district like Dholpur.

“Dholpur is one of the aspirational districts identified on the basis of certain objectively laid down indices through novel methodology hitherto never tried”, he said.

In the true spirit of cooperative and competitive federalism advocated by PM Modi, each of these districts has witnessed a visible transformation within a short span of time, he remarked.

Singh also viewed the exhibition organised by the organisers to display models and projects worked on by school children to demonstrate various scientific principles and theories. He also interacted with students.