Jitendra Singh launches Amrit Gyaan Kosh portal to strengthen governance training

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday launched the “Amrit Gyaan Kosh” portal to strengthen governance training.

He also inaugurated “Advanced Case Writing and Teaching Workshop” organised under the aegis of the Capacity Building Commission in partnership with the Stanford Leadership Academy for Development and the Asian Development Bank Institute. The workshop is a landmark initiative to strengthen governance training and capacity building for public administrators in India.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the critical role of case studies in bridging the gap between theory and practice in governance training. He commended the faculty members from Central and State Training Institutes for their dedication to shaping future public administrators.

The minister expressed optimism about the transformative outcomes of this workshop, designed to empower educators with advanced skills in case writing and teaching methodologies.

He unveiled a significant milestone—the launch of the dedicated portal for Amrit Gyaan Kosh on the iGOT platform, jointly developed by the Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat. This comprehensive repository, launched in August this year, curates best practices from across India, aligning with 15 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and encompassing diverse policy themes such as health, education, agriculture, and digital governance.

Jitendra Singh said the repository is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to “whole of the government” approach through inclusivity and accessibility, featuring case studies, teaching notes, and versions in Hindi and Braille. He urged participants to leverage this resource and contribute new case studies to further enrich the repository.

The workshop emphasises the importance of case-based approaches in governance training. Participants will learn to develop structured case studies, enhance their teaching methods, and contribute new material to Amrit Gyaan Kosh.