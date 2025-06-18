Jio triumphs with highest average download speed in Cuttack city

Reliance Jio has delivered an impressive network performance in Cuttack city, as per the latest Independent Drive Test (IDT) results published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for April 2025.

Part of TRAI’s routine Quality of Service (QoS) audits, the drive test was conducted from April 15 to 18, 2025 in Cuttack city, under the Odisha Licensed Service Area (LSA) covering a total of 331.4 kms and evaluated real-time network performance.

In the test conducted in Cuttack city, for data services, Jio proved its network dominance, delivering the highest average download speed of 233.46 Mbps and maintaining a robust upload speed of 24.04 Mbps. The average download speed clocked by Jio was nearly double than the nearest competitor. Even in busy hotspots, Jio’s 5G download speeds held strong at 102.09 Mbps, ensuring seamless connectivity for streaming, video conferencing, and real-time applications.

Jio stood out with a perfect Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR) of 100% and one of the fastest call setup times at just 0.73 seconds. Most notably, Jio recorded a zero percent call drop rate, a mark of unmatched reliability and a zero percent call silence / mute rate, the best among all operators.

Jio’s leadership in Cuttack mirrors its broader national performance. In TRAI’s April 2025 report covering seven key cities and highway corridors across India, Jio emerged as the top-ranked operator in five of the seven regions. It led to critical metrics such as Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR), Call Setup Time (CST), Mute Call Rate, and Download Throughput (DLTP) across all locations tested.

With its consistent showing across regions and technologies, Reliance Jio continues to set the standard for voice clarity, low latency, and ultra-fast mobile data, bringing the promise of Digital India closer to every corner of the country.

It is worth mentioning that Jio has been Odisha’s most preferred digital service provider, with nearly 46 percent mobile subscriber market share and over 84 percent 5G FWA subscriber market share in Odisha, fuelled by its extensive 4G and 5G network presence in the state. As per the latest telecom subscription data, published by TRAI, recently, Jio leads in all three segments in Odisha with over 1.61 crore mobile subscribers, over 3 lakhs JioFiber subscribers and over 1.67 lakh JioAirFiber subscribers on the Jio network, in the state.