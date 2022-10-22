Jilted lover blackmails girl with her photos on social media, lands in jail

A youth from Uttar Pradesh landed in jail for blackmailing his fiancé with her photographs. After being rejected by the girl, the accused started posting her pictures on the internet to blackmail her.

Over a period of time he extorted Rs 7 lakh from her with a threat to post more such pics on social media. So much so that fed up his demand, the victim eventually approached the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal with a complaint.

Acting on her complaint, the Cyber Police of South-West Delhi, investigated the matter and launched a manhunt to trace him out. He was tracked down in Uttar Pradesh and arrested.

The accused has been identified as Anshul Srivastava, 40, a resident of the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. A computer science graduate from a recognised university, he was presently working in a multinational company.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Manoj C said that the victim had filed a complaint on October 12 regarding the harassment by a youth through e-mail and other social media platforms. It also alleged that the accused started sending photos to her friends and relatives. Not only this, he extorted money for deleting the photos.

A police team under leadership of Inspector AK Singh through technical surveillance nabbed the accused from his hometown. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had proposed to the victim once, to which she refused. To avenge the rejection, he started harassing her.